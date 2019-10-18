BBC backed Anatomy Lab Live gives out more than £2,000 worth of hot meals to homeless community
The BBC backed Anatomy Lab LIVE is back in Leeds this weekend for a Halloween special exploring the murders of Jack the Ripper.
The Anatomy Lab LIVE Halloween special from 5.30pm to 10.30pm on Sunday October 20 promises to turn the Village Hotel on Otley Road into the cobbled streets of Victorian London.
During their visit, the Anatomy Lab LIVE team will be giving away over £2,000 worth of hot meals to the homeless community of Leeds with help from the St Georges Crypt charity.
ITAE Group, as seen on BBC show Dragon’s Den, are trailblazers in events and deliver live anatomical dissection events for both the general public and education institutions.
Operating internationally in universities, hospitals, schools and colleges they blend education and entertainment to bring alive the human body.
The nationally acclaimed dinner and dissection experience has attracted headlines around the world.
Rebecca Dignan, Director of ITAE Group, said: “We’re exposed to the rising number of homeless all over the UK during our tours and we’re eager to give something back.
"We hope that we are able to make a small difference in communities all over the UK, not just Leeds.”
If you weren’t quick enough to secure tickets to this Anatomy Lab LIVE tour, they will soon be returning in 2020 with ‘CONTAGION’.
The Contagion Tour is set to be bigger and better than ever before running for four months and visiting 26 UK cities.
Guests will step into a dining room that has been converted into the UK Home Office, Contagion Protection Facility.
Guests will enjoy their meal in a fully working quarantine and decontamination centre.
In the centre of the room will be a quarantine tank, inside it, a highly infected human specimen.
Following your two-course meal, the secure hatch will open where you will begin clinical trials.
You and your team will take part in real life experimental methods before dissecting inner organs to identify the bacteria pathogen.
The event delivers in-depth content aimed at those studying anatomy, physiology or pathology at undergraduate level and for those who are already working healthcare professionals.
The event is also a great experience for any person who is interested in the human body, disease or medicine on the whole. The wider general public are also encouraged to attend.
Tickets can be bought online via the Anatomy Lab LIVE website www.anatomylablive.co.uk
Or call the box office on 03333 447 143
For more event information, email info@anatomylablive.co.uk