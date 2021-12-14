Mia Mason with her Peppa Pig donated gift at Leeds Children's Hospital

Sammi Ramsey said her daughter Mia Mason, nine, received donated presents on each of the three occasions she was in hospital on Christmas Day from the ages of one to three.

Mia was a huge Peppa Pig fan and Sammi had bought her a Peppa toy one Christmas.

Mia Mason on on of the three Christmases she spent in Leeds Children's Hospital

But the family had to take Mia to hospital unexpectedly and arrived without Mia's presents.

Sammi said Mia was given exactly the same Peppa toy in hospital on Christmas Day after it had been donated.

Sammi said: "She absolutely loved it. She was Peppa Pig obsessed at the time.

"For reasons beyond our control we didn't have it with us. The presents donated by people were what she got on Christmas Day.

"The gifts Mia received made what was an incredibly isolating time on our own away from loved ones into a day that we were so grateful for.

"Mia was able to enjoy the festive period just like any other child.

"As a parent when you are unexpectedly rushed into hospital with your child on Christmas Eve, the guilt that you aren’t going to give them the Christmas experience they deserve is gut wrenching.”

Sammi Ramsey with her two children, Mia Mason, aged nine, and her brother Harry Mason, aged eight, pictured at the launch of Westfield Health British Transplant Games in November 2021.

"It is incredible the donations that people make. It can make or break your Christmas.

."We literally didn't even have a change of clothes one Christmas.

"If you donate a toy you could make a child's day at Christmas."

Sammi , of Harrogate, is urging people to support an online Christmas present Wish List created by Leeds Children's Hospital in partnership with Leeds Hospitals Charity.

Mia Mason Photo: James Hardisty

The wish list, which is hosted on Amazon, gives people the chance to buy a gift or gifts online.

Gifts are then delivered directly to Leeds Children’s Hospital where staff will wrap and distribute them throughout the hospital ready for Christmas Day.

Mia was born with a condition called congenital nephrotic syndrome and was essentially in kidney failure for the first almost three years of her life.

She spent days on end in hospital and at one stage was on dialysis for four to six hours up to four times a week.

Mia had a kidney transplant On November 24 2014 s at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Now she is set to take part in the Westfield Health British Transplant Games 2022, which was officially launched in Leeds last month.

Mia took part in the Games when she was younger and is looking forward to joining in the running and cycling events at next year’s event.

Celia McKenzie, head of nursing at Leeds Children’s Hospital, said donated gifts are more important than ever this year.

“Due to the pandemic, visiting is still controlled, play rooms are closed and we’re not able to hold many of our usual festive activities," she said.

"Christmas time will feel very different for our staff and patients but we’re still aiming to make Christmas magical, whilst keeping everyone safe.

"The online Wish List enables members of the public and local businesses to make a real difference to patients and their families at Christmas, by buying a gift without needing to come to the hospital or even leave the house."

Leeds Children’s Hospital will also be hosting two, pre-booked, socially-distanced drop-off events for businesses and community groups making large donations.

These must be booked in advance through Leeds Hospitals Charity.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Leeds Children’s Hospital will not be able to accept individual drop-off donations and donors will not be able to visit the wards as they have done in previous years.

The last day to make a donation via the Wish List is December 17.

Click here to see the online wish list.