Residents in some areas of Leeds are living with higher levels of air pollution than their neighbours in other parts, official government estimates show.

Breathing in dirty air can increase the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, and concern over these health risks has prompted many cities across the UK to introduce or plan low emission zones.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area. The figures show wide geographical variations in how clean the air is around the country.

How does your local area compare? Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest levels of air pollution.

The worst areas for air pollution These neighbourhoods in Leeds had the worst air pollution levels in the city

Leeds city centre Unsurprisingly, Leeds city centre had the worst air pollution in the area, with a score of 1.36

Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor Second worst was the Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor neighbourhood, with a score of 1.31

East End Park and Richmond Hill East End Park and Richmond Hill had an air quality score of 1.28