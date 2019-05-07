10 Leeds care homes ordered to improve by the CQC in 2019.

These 10 care homes in Leeds require improvement according to the latest CQC reports.

All of these 10 care homes have been accessed in the past 6 months and classified as requiring improvement by the Care Quality Commission. In the reports each site is rated separately on safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

1. Gledhow, Brackenwood Road In the latest report in February 15, 2019, this location was told to improve on safety and leadership but was rated good for effectiveness, care and responsiveness. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Mulgrave House, Rothwell This nursing home was rated good for effectiveness and care but told to improve on safety, responsiveness and leadership in the latest report published on December 15, 2018. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Cross Heath Grove This small residential care home was rated good for responsiveness and care but told to improve on safety, effectiveness and leadership in the latest report published on December 7, 2018. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Simon Marks Court, Lynwood View In the latest report published on December 19, 2018, this care home was told to improve on safety, effectiveness and leadership but was rated good on care and responsiveness. Google other Buy a Photo

View more