Yorkshire-based company announces 'game-changing' educational resource

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

White Rose Education, a Yorkshire-based education company, are thrilled to announce the launch of their game-changing new resource, White Rose Infinity.

Designed to transform the learning experience for teachers and pupils alike, Infinity provides an interactive, personalised platform, set to make lesson planning as easy as '1,2,3'.

Changing the education game

White Rose Infinity gives teachers the ability to create custom digital quizzes or bespoke worksheets at the click of a button. With an almost infinite number of questions available, teachers can count on the same world-class quality content that they are used to in White Rose's printed material.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White Rose Infinity is set to transform the learning experience for teachers and pupils alike

Key features and benefits:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Customisable digital question generator – White Rose Infinity allows teachers to create custom digital quiz questions in seconds.

· No technology barrier – There’s no need for pupils to have access to tablets, Infinity will allow teachers to create custom worksheets at the click of a button.

· Infinite question possibilities – With an innovative question generator, there’s an almost infinite number of questions available.

· Makes lesson planning easier –Taking the stress out of creating worksheets and questions, White Rose Infinity empowers teachers to focus on what they do best – creating engaging and impactful lessons for their pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Staneff, founder of White Rose Education, says “We’re beyond excited to be releasing our game-changing new app, Infinity. We’re always listening to feedback from teachers and White Rose Infinity is just what they’re asking for.”

“White Rose Infinity provides limitless learning opportunities to build pupil confidence and fluency, all in the click of a button.

“We’ve had a fantastic last 12 months here at White Rose, and the release of Infinity is just the cherry on top!”

“At White Rose, we are always about empowering teachers and enriching the learning experience for children. We have a passion and successful track record of providing high-quality resources for teachers with the aim of helping all children to succeed.”, adds Caroline Hamilton, Managing Director of White Rose Education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With White Rose Infinity we have gone one step further. We've listened to the needs of the tens of thousands of schools that we work with and have developed a game-changing new online digital quizzing product.

"We’ve tried to think of everything, so despite living in a digital age, we know that not all classrooms are set up with digital devices, and that things can occasionally go wrong. Therefore, we’re excited to allow you to create printable PDF versions of quizzes for offline use.

"I believe that this new product is unlike anything else on the market and will revolutionise the classroom, both in the UK and in the schools across the globe that we work with.”

This release comes just months after White Rose Education scooped up a ‘Company of the Year’ award at the Bett awards, widely known as the ‘Oscars of the education world’, highlighting White Rose’s commitment to world-class education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of this, White Rose have released multiple new products over the past 12 months, including the launch of ‘White Rose Science’ and ‘Fluency Bee Parent and Child’, a unique product aimed at parents, allowing them to help build number confidence and maths fluency with their children at home.