The 2022 Easter weekend is set to fall a whole two weeks later than it did this year, so what does that mean for the school holidays?

This is how next year's Easter celebrations will affect school holidays across the UK.

Please note that academies, free schools, foundation schools and faith schools set their own term dates which may not be the same as those seen below.

You can check if your school follows the dates listed below on the GOV.UK website.

When is Easter weekend next year?

In 2022, Easter Sunday will fall on 17 April.

Good Friday will be on 15 April, with Easter Monday on 18 April.

Both of these dates are bank holidays in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Why does the date of Easter change each year?

The date of Easter Sunday changes each year because the date of Easter is determined by the Jewish calendar.

The Jewish calendar is based on lunar cycles, and a lunar year has about 354 days, unlike a solar year which has just over 365 days.

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, which is the first full moon that occurs after the spring equinox.

The date of Easter can change because the Paschal full moon can fall on various days in different time zones.

When are the Easter school holidays?

The Easter holidays start on Monday 4 April and end on Monday 18 April.

Kids break up from school for the Easter holidays on Friday 25 February.

When does the summer term start?

The summer term starts on Tuesday April 19.

The first half of the term runs till Friday 27 May, before kids break up for the summer half term.

When is the summer half term?

The summer half term starts on Monday 30 May and ends on Friday 3 June.

Kids return to school on Monday 6 June.

When are the six week holidays?

The six week holidays start on Wednesday 27 July.