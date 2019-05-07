West Yorkshire students set up their own businesses as part of enterprise scheme at Leeds school

Enterprising students have been recognised for their success in business at an awards evening hosted by The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL).

Young people from Bradford Girls’ Grammar School, Co-op Academy Priesthorpe in Pudsey, Woodhouse Grove School and GSAL took part in the LEAP scheme, which provides them with real life business experience. Student teams set up their own companies, taking responsibility for raising share capital, writing a business plan, and sourcing and marketing a product. The winner of the Best LEAP Enterprise Company 2019 was The Snug Cartel, a team of eight Y12 students from GSAL. They achieved profits of more than £1,000 by selling a range of branded sweatshirts.