Vote for your YEP classroom hero 2019

The Yorkshire Evening Post is today launching a search for the teachers and classroom assistants who are the stars of Leeds’ schools.

As we come to the end of another school year, we want you to nominate this year’s most inspiring teachers and staff.

Who will be our classroom hero for 2019?

It could be someone who has made a massive difference to you or your child’s life or has gone the extra mile to contribute to a school.

And as a special thank you we have a £500 gift card for the White Rose Shopping Centre for the person we feel should be named the winner.

This can be used in over 100 shops and restaurants inside the centre as well as at the 11-screen Cineworld with IMAX and Screen X technology.

Tell us in no more than 150 words why you think your or your child’s teacher or classroom assistant is so special.

Alternatively, you may work at a school and want to enter someone who has gone above and beyond.

Speaking after the launch of the competition, Steven Foster, General Manager at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “After a year of hard-work, the school term comes to a close soon, and we at White Rose would like to help the pupils of Leeds say a big thank you to their inspirational teachers.

“From mounds of marking, to building children’s confidence through classroom learning, we recognise the influential impact classroom staff have on children.

“We can’t wait to give one lucky teacher an extra-special summer gift.”

All entries must be received by 5pm on Thursday, June 27.

You can email your entries to hannah.thaxter@jpimedia.co.uk with the subject ‘YEP Teacher Comp’.

Entries by children aged under 18 must include parental consent.