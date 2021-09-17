The league table rates the universities in the UK based on several criteria.

These include the graduate prospects and the rate of completion, as well as the quality of teaching for students.

The Higher Education supplement world university rankings have been released today.

This year at the top of the list is the University of St Andrews, taking over from Cambridge and Oxford for the first time in history.

On this result, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide Alastair McCall said:

"St Andrews’ achievement in topping our institutional table should not be underestimated.

"Never before has any university other than Cambridge and Oxford finished top – or any other – domestic ranking of universities."

"It is no fluke. The university has been closing in on the Oxbridge duopoly for several years, buoyed by outstanding levels of student satisfaction which have peaked during the past year of pandemic disruption on campus.

"The lead St Andrews now has over other universities in this key area of university performance is remarkable."

Imperial College London, London School of Economics and Durham University also ranked high this year.

The University of Leeds now holds 15th place in the list, beaten by the University of Bristol at 14th place and the University of Edinburgh at 13th place.

Ranking after Leeds is the University of Southampton, the University of Strathclyde and King's College London.

Below are the top 20 universities in the UK according to the Higher Education supplement world university rankings.

1. University of St Andrews

2. University of Oxford

3. University of Cambridge

4. Imperial College London

5. London School of Economics

6. Durham University

7. University College of London

8. University of Warwick

9. University of Bath

10. Loughborough University

11. Lancaster University

12. University of Glasgow

13. University of Edinburgh

14. University of Bristol

15. University of Leeds

16. University of Southampton

17. University of Strathclyde

18. King's College London

19. University of York

20. University of Aberdeen