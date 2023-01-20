University of Leeds has been ranked the third best in the UK, a new index study has revealed. The announcement comes as undergraduates rush to apply for places before the January 25 deadline, and could prove the deciding factor for prospective students who are interested in the city but may be on the fence about where to study.

To help steer students in the right direction, the online student job board, RateMyPlacement , has revealed the top universities in the UK by ranking The Times’ Top 100 universities . The results were based on the most important criteria including student satisfaction, graduate prospects, and accommodation costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other considerations outside academics were also taken into account, and in certain cases, the cost of living, access to transportation, and nightlife all played a role in selecting the best university. University of Leeds achieved a noteworthy score of 94 after factoring in all of these criteria, placing it in the top three in the index.

Overall, St Andrews in Scotland is ranked the best UK university, scoring full marks across the board. This was followed by the University of Exeter ahead of the University of Leeds. Across the individual categories, St Andrews scored the best for student satisfaction and the general level of crime.

Co-founder of RateMyPlacement , Oliver Sidwell said: “The looming UCAS deadline on the 25th of January adds extra pressure to young people as their new year comes with big, new decisions. With contradicting articles and advice, it can be difficult for students to find the university that best suits them.

“This index helps take all factors into account to help inform applicants’ decisions impartially whether they’re prioritising their studies, budgets or their extracurricular activities, there’s a university to meet their needs in this list. It’s crucial applicants take all factors into account to consider where they’re choosing to relocate to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 10 UK universities based on index study

University of St Andrews University of Exeter University of Leeds University of Sheffield Loughborough University Newcastle University Imperial College London University of Aberdeen Cardiff University University of Cambridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

UCAS Deadline 2023

According to the UCAS website , applications for all 2023 entry UCAS Undergraduate courses, except those with an October 15 deadline should arrive at UCAS by 6pm on January 25. This is referred to as the ‘equal consideration’ deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

University of Leeds has been ranked the third best in the UK, a new index study has revealed. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.