It is for seven to 11 year-olds and St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School in Leeds will be represented by two Year 6 pupils, Joseph Stones and Henry Tumber.

The boys jumped at the chance to come 'virtually' face to face with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and David Davis MP, the former shadow Home Secretary.

Mr Johnson will open and introduce the session which takes place on Friday and Mr Davis will answer debate questions.

The MP Champion for the event was to have been the MP for Southend, Sir David Amess, who was killed on October 15 at his constituency surgery.

The session comes three days before the start of the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, and Joseph and Henry will join the 90-minute Microsoft Teams ‘parliamentary’ session which will be held in a House of Commons-style ‘virtual chamber’.

The key topics of debate will be climate change, but will also touch on other issues such as the Covid-19 response.

Around half of the 650 British children matched to MPs in the British Parliament will be representing Her Majesty’s Opposition and half Her Majesty’s Government and the two St

Theresa’s pupils will represent the Parliamentary constituencies of Leeds East and Elmet and Rothwell.

John Hutchinson, St Theresa’s Head Teacher, said: "We are absolutely delighted that Joseph and Henry are taking part in this very prestigious project. As a school we care deeply for the environment and the boys have studied the impact of global warming, the deforestation of the Amazon basin and the need for renewable energy sources to be freely available and accessible for all.

"For them to represent us at such a world-first event is just brilliant for our school. We are very proud of both boys who immediately put themselves forward for this project. Fingers crossed COP26 delivers for our fractured world and that the World Leaders take notice of what these passionate young parliamentarians have to say."