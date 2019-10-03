These TV stars livened up classes for Leeds’ primary pupils

Lucky pupils at a Leeds school took part in a television masterclass with some special visitors.

Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell and CBBC presenter and comedian Ben Shires hosted roadshow sessions with children at Grange Farm Primary School.

It was as part of a scheme run by the BAFTA Kids Roadshow 2019 in partnership with children’s mental health charity Place2Be, and aimed to boost youngsters’ confidence and creativity.

The Roadshow also gave a Behind the Scenes school assembly, and interviews with the hosts and guest speakers. Blue Peter’s Lindsey Russell said: “I’ve loved being a part of the BAFTA Kids Roadshow this year as it shows just how engaged and full of potential young people are. For one day we all work together to expand knowledge and confidence tools that pupils can take with them.”