These are the house prices in areas with outstanding schools around Leeds

These are the average house prices in Leeds and Wakefield postcodes which contain schools that Ofsted have deemed 'outstanding'.

There are currently 703 ‘outstanding’ rated state secondary schools, academies and colleges across England. Online mortgage broker Trussle has found average asking prices in the same postcode areas as these schools stand at £427,1161 – a staggering £180,116 (or 73 per cent) premium on top of the average English house price of £247,0003. Outside of Leeds, Bradford has six of the ten top-rated schools in the areas across the whole country with the lowest average house prices - in BD3 at just £91,634.

Average house price in WF1: 188,898

1. Outwood Grange Academy

Average house price in WF1: 188,898

2. Outwood Academy City Fields

Average house price in LS29: 431,544

3. St Mary's Menston

Average house price in LS25: 284,649

4. Garforth Academy

