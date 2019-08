This score shows how much progress pupils at this school made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2. This is based on results in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications opens in a new window.

1. Abbey Grange School Abbey Grange School is above average with a score of 0.46 GOOGLE other Buy a Photo

2. Allerton High School Allerton High School is well above average with a score of 0.68 Google other Buy a Photo

3. Bruntcliffe Academy Bruntcliffe Academy is above average with a score of 0.24 Google other Buy a Photo

4. Cardinal Heenan Cardinal Heenan is above average with a score of 0.26 Google other Buy a Photo

View more