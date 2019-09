Was your child's school inspected?

A total of nine schools have been inspected in Leeds since June 2019. Here are the results of each inspection according to the Ofsted website:

1. Blenheim Primary School Leeds LS2 9EX 05 June 2019, Good google other Buy a Photo

2. Quarry Mount Primary School LS6 2JP 05 June 2019, Good google other Buy a Photo

3. Leeds City Academy LS6 2LG 20th June, Good google other Buy a Photo

4. St Bartholomew's CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School LS12 1SF 10th July, Good google other Buy a Photo

View more