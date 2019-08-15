The full list of A-level results in Leeds - live updates Students at Abbey Grange Church of England Academy celebrating results day. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post A-level result blog. We'll be updating you with all the latest A-level results from across Leeds as we have them. Good luck and congratulations! A Level results 2019 - the Leeds and Wakefield students celebrating top grades How does clearing work - advice for students in Leeds searching for universities