With children returning to school over the course of the next week, there are new preventative measures being put in place in schools across England to keep classrooms Covid-safe.

Despite social distancing now not being mandatory some schools are choosing to maintain the policy, with 'bubbles' created in classrooms to keep groups of children seperated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New measures are being put in place in schools across England to reduce the spread of Covid-19 when children return to school next week.

Similarly face masks will still be used in some settings, however these settings are to be determined by each individual school.

Schools should have already contacted parents to inform them of the Covid protocols in place, however if not it is suggested that schools are contacted directly by parents or carers to find out more.

The Department for Education has also suggested several measures for teachers to consider when children enter their classrooms next week..

These include checking windows before students return to ensure good ventilation and having some classes and assemblies outside.

However, all decisions made to keep classes Covid-safe in this way must be weighed up against the impact it would have on the children's education.

You can find out more about the Government guidance on the GOV.UK website.

As well as Covid-safe measures being implemented in schools, all secondary-school pupils in England are being encouraged to take two lateral-flow swab tests at school.

These tests will need to be taken three to five days apart to see if they are carrying the virus.

Schools in Leeds have already started testing before the Autumn term starts next week and some are staggering the return of pupils.

Students who test positive will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and instructed to isolate- the period of isolation remains at 10 days.

Those in close contact with someone who tests positive do not have to isolate but do have to take a PCR test to ensure they are negative.

You can find out more about the isolation period on the NHS website.