The 10 Leeds schools with the best GCSE results in Maths and English
These 10 schools had the highest ranked percentages for students achieving a grade 5 or above in Maths and English.
The figures cover the last academic year (from 2017-2018).
1. The Morley Academy - 53%
The Morley Academy saw 53% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above in Maths and English.
2. Roundhay School - 54%
Roundhay School saw 54% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above in Maths and English.
3. Otley Prince Henry's - 54%
Otley Prince Henry's saw 54% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above in Maths and English.
4. Woodkirk Academy - 55%
Woodkirk Academy saw 55% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above in Maths and English.
