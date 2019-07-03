Stock

The 10 Leeds schools with the best GCSE results in Maths and English

These 10 schools had the highest ranked percentages for students achieving a grade 5 or above in Maths and English.

The figures cover the last academic year (from 2017-2018).

The Morley Academy saw 53% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above in Maths and English.

1. The Morley Academy - 53%

Roundhay School saw 54% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above in Maths and English.

2. Roundhay School - 54%

Otley Prince Henry's saw 54% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above in Maths and English.

3. Otley Prince Henry's - 54%

Woodkirk Academy saw 55% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above in Maths and English.

4. Woodkirk Academy - 55%

