The Rodillian Academy usually hosts transition days for year 6 pupils from some 30 feeder primary schools to prepare them for when they become the year 7 intake in the following September.

However, these were cancelled due restrictions of opening schools under the coronavirus pandemic but Rodillian sought clearance and funds, as well as a host of Rodillian staff willing to give up their holiday time, to run sessions over the first two weeks of the summer holidays.

160 students took part over the fortnight in English, maths and science classroom style taster sessions as well as cooking, art, music, team sports, boxing and an inflatable obstacle course.

Making a bug home during Rodillian summer camp sessions are Zoe Huddlestone-Dacre and Enmin Chen.

Mrs Nordoff said: "They would usually get two weeks of transition during term time from primary school and do interactive lessons and get to know the teachers, the school and members of their form before they start properly, but that was not possible.

"We have tried our best to have smaller group sessions and lots of support staff in place to bridge that gap and it seems to have been fantastic. All the parents that I have spoken to or emailed, or text, have mentioned how much their child has enjoyed the time they have spent here.

"It is important to allow them to enjoy themselves here in a positive way. They have experienced school without worry in terms of academics and it has been lovely to see them in a different light."

New friends and classmates taking part in team building excercises.

For pupils and families that could not access the summer camp, there are videos and question and answer sessions on the school's website based upon the transition from year 6 to 7 too.

Pictured cooking are Ben Longstaff, Lucy Bates and Lucas King.

A boxing class was one of the sessions arranged for the summer camp.