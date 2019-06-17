Schoolgirl put into isolation over migraine piercing is sent home in tears from science exam

A teenager who was told to remove a piercing to relieve migraines has been excluded from a science exam after refusing to take it out, her father claims.

Geoff Smith has hit out again at Cockburn John Charles Academy in Belle Isle after they sent his daughter Bobbie May Smith home from the exam on Monday.

eoff Smith with his daughter Bobbiemay, 14, has been put into isolation/excluded from Cockburn/ John Charles Academy in Beeston due to a daith ear piercing which was done specifically to relieve her migraines.

The saga unravelled last week after the school put the 14-year-old into isolation over the clear plastic earring which was done to alleviate migraine pain, according to the family.

Geoff, 49, later glued himself to railings outside the school in protest at the decision.

The Beeston dad now claims Bobbie May has been formally excluded after she was sent home from a science exam over the jewellery.

Geoff, a self-employed roofer, said: "She was separated from her class and wasn't allowed to see her first exam. Then she was offered to sit in a side room segregated from the class to sit a different exam. By this time she was in tears and in no fit state - I had to stop work immediately and come to pick her up.

Bobbie May Smith's clear plastic daith piercing, which was done to relieve pain from migraines.

"They have excluded her for one day until I provide a doctor's note."

Geoff added they were struggling to get an appointment with their GP didn't know what to do over the ongoing problem.

"My daughter has not been disobedient. She refuses to be punished for something that is against her health. They wouldn't remove the glasses off a blind child or the hearing aid off a deaf child - the school have been picking on my Bobbie."

Following Geoff's protest on Friday - which caught national media attention after it was broadcast in a Facebook live and shared hundreds of times - the father met with the schools headmaster.

Letter sent from Cockburn John Charles Academy after Bobbiemay Smith was excluded over a plastic earring done to relieve her migraines.

"He asked me to give him while Monday to do research", Geoff added. "I did suggest we could Google it immediately but he decline.

"My daughter is at home in tears and has not been able to sit her science exam. She wants to be a vet."

A letter addressed from the school to Bobbie May's mother Sarah Thorpe said: "I am writing to inform you of my decision to exclude Bobbie for a fixed period of 0.5 days. This means that she will be not be allowed in school for this period.

"I realise that this exclusion may well be upsetting for you and your family, but the decision to exclude Bobbie has not been taken lightly.

"Bobbie has been excluded for this fixed period because of continual refusal to follow instructions."

A spokesman for Cockburn John Charles Academy has been contacted for comment.