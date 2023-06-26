More than 90% of children in Leeds were admitted to their first-choice primary school, new figures show.

The statistics from the Department for Education have revealed that 8,865 children applied for a place at a primary school in Leeds for the 2023-24 academic year. Of them, 8,130 (91.7%) were admitted to their first choice.

Nationally, a record number of primary-aged pupils also received a place at their preferred school for the year – some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"Today’s figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here are the primary schools in Leeds which were hardest to get into, based on Department for Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place –

Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

1 . Roundhay School At Roundhay School, just 44% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 75 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

2 . Shire Oak VC Primary School At Shire Oak VC Primary School, just 54% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 21 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3 . Cookridge Primary School At Cookridge Primary School, just 55% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 34 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

4 . Weetwood Primary School At Weetwood Primary School, just 60% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 19 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

