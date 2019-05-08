School holiday dates 2019: this is when terms will start and finish in Leeds

It’s never too early to start thinking ahead to your next holiday.
There are just over two months to go until the 2018-2019 academic year comes to a close, but there are still some holidays to coming up before the long summer break.
Here are all the Leeds school holiday dates you need to know for 2019-2020:
2018-2019 academic year
- Summer mid-term - schools close 24 May and open Monday 3 June 2019
- Summer - schools close Wednesday 24 July 2019
2019-2020 academic year
- Summer - schools open Monday 2 September 2019
- Autumn mid-term - schools close Friday 25 October and open Monday 4 November 2019
- Christmas - schools close Friday 20 December 2019 and open Monday 6 January 2020
- Spring mid-term - schools close Friday 14 February and open Monday 24 February 2020
- Easter - schools close Friday 3 April and open Monday 20 April 2020
- May Bank Holiday - schools close Friday 1 May and open Tuesday 5 May 2020
- Summer mid-term - schools close Friday 22 May and open Monday 1 June 2020
- Summer - schools close Monday 20 July 2020