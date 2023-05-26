A scheme to boost reading in children and older people has been run at a Leeds care home.

Cookridge Court care home recently welcomed pupils from the local primary who shared their favourite books and characters with the residents.

General Manager, Karen Francis, said: “We invited the schoolchildren into the home as a way to support our residents being involved within the community.

"The residents were really looking forward to the children visiting our home. We all had a lot of fun on the day, and love our young visitors.”

The catering team at Cookridge Court Care Home, run by Barchester Healthcare, provided a selection of healthy snacks on the day.

