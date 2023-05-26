Pupils share love of reading with Leeds care home residents
Cookridge Court care home recently welcomed pupils from the local primary who shared their favourite books and characters with the residents.
General Manager, Karen Francis, said: “We invited the schoolchildren into the home as a way to support our residents being involved within the community.
"The residents were really looking forward to the children visiting our home. We all had a lot of fun on the day, and love our young visitors.”
The catering team at Cookridge Court Care Home, run by Barchester Healthcare, provided a selection of healthy snacks on the day.