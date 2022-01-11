Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School has been chosen for the Diabetes UK ‘Good Diabetes Care in School Award 2021’ because of the support it provides to students with the condition, the help it offers to manage their diabetes safely, and the care it takes to include them in all school activities.

The recognition scheme aims to raise awareness of the vital role good diabetes care in school plays in keeping students safe, supporting them to achieve full academic potential and promoting their personal development. This year has been especially important in ensuring school children with type 1 diabetes are being kept safe and still receive an education.

Wendy Walsh, Headteacher at Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School said: "We are delighted to receive this award − it’s not only recognition of how seriously we take type 1 diabetes in our school, but also of our commitment to ensure all children and young people have access to the same opportunities, no matter if they have a long-term health condition or not.

“We work very closely with the parents, school staff and pupils themselves to make sure that the right care is in place so that they can participate in all activities and reach their full academic potential. It’s a real team effort with everyone working in partnership.”

Clare Howarth, Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK, said: “Every child and young person with diabetes deserves to have the same opportunities as their friends at school.

“We’re delighted to award Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School our Good Care in School Award, and congratulate the team for doing a fantastic job of supporting students with type 1 diabetes throughout 2021.

“We urge all schools in Leeds to follow their shining example so that children and young people stay healthy and get the best from their education.”

What is Type 1 Diabetes ?

People with Type 1 diabetes cannot produce insulin. About 10 per cent of people with diabetes have Type 1. No one knows exactly what causes it, but it’s not to do with being overweight and it isn’t currently preventable. It’s the most common type of diabetes in children and young adults, starting suddenly and getting worse quickly. Type 1 diabetes is treated by daily insulin doses – taken either by injections or via an insulin pump. It is also recommended to follow a healthy diet and take regular physical activity.