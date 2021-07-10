Nicholas Sykes, headteacher of Chapel Allerton Primary School, is permitting children to arrive at the later time of 10am on Monday.

England s UEFA Euro 2020 final against Italy will kick off at 8pm on Sunday, meaning a later bedtime for many young children.

Mr Sykes has announced that pupils can arrive at the school anytime before 10am, but the school will remain open for parents who wish to drop their children off at the normal time of 8.50am.

Chapel Allerton Primary School is giving its pupils a later start following England's Euros final

In a Facebook post, Mr Sykes said: "Given the unique nature of this event, which we understand many families will wish to watch together, making bedtime rather later than usual for a lot of children, we understand that it might prove a challenge to be here for 8.50am.

"If you wish to arrive at the normal time we will be here and ready but, for this day only, we are happy for children to arrive anytime up until 10am.

"I hope the match is truly memorable and England win!"

Parents have taken to social media to praise Mr Sykes' decision.

One parent said: "Such good news, thank you Mr Sykes and all the staff that are making this possible for our children. It is the game to remember."

Another added: "Just another reason to add to why we love our school!"