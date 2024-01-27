Outwood Pre School: Ofsted slams Inadequate Wakefield nursery over child welfare concerns
A West Yorkshire nursery has been rated as Inadequate by Ofsted after inspectors raised child welfare concerns.
Outwood Pre School, located in Leeds Road, Outwood, Wakefield, was rated Inadequate in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
The popular Wakefield nursery was downgraded from its previous rating of Good, which it had held for its last five inspections - dating back to 2005.
The education watchdog said: "Staff do not sufficiently promote children's welfare. Some staff have insufficient safeguarding knowledge and the manager does not consistently work in partnership with other agencies.
"The arrangements to keep children hydrated do not fully promote children's good health. Despite this, most children enter happily as staff encourage them to find something to play with on entry."
Inspectors noted that children respond to staff requests, demonstrating their "developing understanding of expectation" and that upset children are quickly comforted.
Despite staff planning activities that help the children to progress, the nursery's curriculum was described by inspectors as "too advanced" given that most children move on to nursery school when they are three.
The report added: "Staff do not sufficiently promote children's good health. Each child has one small individual carton of milk set out on a table throughout the session which provides some hydration.
"However, children do not access water and staff do not offer children water during the session, to ensure their health is fully promoted."
Staff establish strong partnerships with parents and other professionals to effectively support and integrate children with special educational needs and/or disabilities.
A spokesperson for Outwood Pre School said: "Outwood Preschool has been in our community for over fifty years. We have been through many changes with the inspection framework.
"We have always been a good provider with a fantastic team who work with both the children and their families to obtain the best outcome for each individual child and we will continue to put our children first.
"The inspector found fault with our provision and produced the report. Although we submitted corrections these were not upheld. We have already worked through the recommendations and made changes where needed.
"We look forward to regaining our previous Good grade at the next inspection. We remain very grateful to our parents and carers for their continued support."