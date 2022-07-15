Outstanding Ofsted report for nursery using 'magic moments, awe and wonder' to inspire pupils

An inspection took place in May at the Bright Horizons First Direct Stourton Day Nursery and Preschool in Wakefield Road, during which officers found children were well-looked-after by "caring and kind staff".

"This means that all children, including those with special education needs and/or disabilities, make rapid progress from their starting points and are ready for the next stage of learning.

Staff and pupils celebrate the "outstanding" rating from Ofsted.

"Children's well-being is at the heart of the nursery and all decisions are made with their best interests in mind. Children feel safe and secure, which helps them to develop across all areas of their learning."

It added that "quiet, comfortable spaces" are provided for children in each room, where they can relax, listen to stories, and be supported by kind and caring staff who know them well.

"Babies are happy," it added. "They settle with supportive staff members with whom they have wonderful attachments.

"Children's behaviour is impeccable. Staff are tremendous role models for children and treat them with the utmost respect. This is then reflected in how children treat each other."

Children who attend the nursery are said to "consistently use good manners when communicating with their friends".

The report also gave strong praise for how the nursery team provide children with "magic moments" to inspire them to learn new things.

The nursery is an onsite facility for the children of First Direct head office employees. It offers childcare at both our Leeds for children aged from three months until school age, and is subsidised through salary sacrifice.

Gail Jones, nursery manager at Stourton, said: “It’s a privilege to work with an organisation like first direct who understand the importance of employee benefits that support families with their work life balance. Our ethos and our vision here at the nursery is to provide outstanding childcare for all our children and families.