Ofsted says Leeds primary school 'requires improvement' after first inspection as academy

A primary school that inspectors previously rated as good has been told it requires improvement after the education watchdog’s first visit since it converted into an academy.

Kippax Greenfield Primary School in Ebor Mount, Leeds, has been rated as requires improvement in three key areas and overall, with two main criteria given a good grading.

An Ofsted report was published yesterday after an inspection on June 5 and 6.

-> These are the best schools in Leeds according to Ofsted

Among other areas in need of improvement, the report states: “Until this academic year, leaders and the trust have not taken effective action to address the decline in pupils’ outcomes, particularly in reading and mathematics in key stage 2.

“Expectations of what pupils can achieve are sometimes too low and work lacks challenge.

“As a result, pupils do not make good progress and too few pupils reach the expected and higher standards of attainment by the end of Year 6.”

The report says that the facility converted to become an academy school in September 2016 and when its predecessor school was last inspected by Ofsted it was judged to be good overall.

The school is part of the Brigshaw Learning Partnership, a multi-academy trust and responsibility for the school rests with the board of trustees. The report said the trust is “taking robust action to improve the aspects of the school that have declined”.

Cath Lennon, chief education officer at Brigshaw Learning Partnership, said: "The school had disappointing Key Stage 2 results last summer.

"These results weighed heavily in the inspection judgement and the report reflects this. The entire staff team and governing body are disappointed with this judgement from Ofsted, and are working with the trust on their Ofsted Action Plan, which will address the findings of the report and continue work already started to improve standards and outcomes for all children.

"The Trust will continue to provide additional support and training.

"There are many positives in the report and the school is committed to building on these to make further improvements.

"These include the progress that children are now making as a result of actions already taken, their positive attitudes to learning and good behaviour, the effective assessment systems that have been put in place to rigorously track pupil progress, and the high quality staff training to ensure that all children are supported to achieve their potential."