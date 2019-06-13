Ofsted rates Leeds childcare provider Inside Outside inadequate after finding 'insufficient knowledge' of anti-terror duty

A watchdog has rated a Leeds out-of-school club inadequate after reporting safety issues and some staff lacking in knowledge about its duty to prevent youngsters from being drawn into terrorism.

Ofsted visited Inside Outside Childcare Ltd at St Gregorys Youth Adult Training Centre at Stanks Gardens, Swarcliffe, last month.

In a report released this week, inspector Kerry Holder said: "Arrangements for safeguarding are not effective. There is not always a member of staff with a current paediatric first-aid qualification on duty at all times.

"This means that children's safety and well-being are compromised in the event of an accident or illness.

"Some staff have insufficient knowledge of the 'Prevent' duty and a weak understanding of the different types of abuse.

"The manager is not confident in her understanding of what to do in the event of an allegation being made against herself or a member of staff."

The Prevent duty is a responsibility given to certain authorities to have "due regard to the need to prevent people from being drawn into terrorism," Department for Education papers state.

"Appropriate arrangements" for the supervision of staff are not in place and the manager does not effectively monitor or evaluate staff practice, to successfully identify training and professional development needs, according to the report.

Among other concerns, the watchdog said that younger children have not been assigned a designated key person to help ensure that their care is tailored to their individual needs.

In terms of the provider's strengths, the report said: "Staff use praise and are consistent in supporting children's positive behaviour."

It reads that children "eagerly" attend the club after spending the day at school, adding that meal times are a sociable and their good health is appropriately supported.

Children learn to mix with peers from other schools, it says.

The watchdog gave the provider six areas it must improve, four of which were due to be carried out by yesterday.

Another two - to ensure at least one person who has a current paediatric first-aid certificate is with children at all times, and to implement effective systems for recruitment and vetting of all staff so that people working with youngsters are suitable - must be completed by June 25.

A previous Ofsted inspection in January 2016 rated the club as good.

Youngsters aged four to 11 use the service, with more than 40 children attending.

The club employs seven members of childcare staff, three of which hold appropriate early years qualifications at level 3 or above, according to Ofsted.

In a statement, a spokewoman for the club said: "Inside Outside Childcare have had [a] Good rating at previous inspections, however we acknowledge that on the day of this inspection we failed to meet the requirements.

"Since then actions have been taken to rectify this to meet the actions Ofsted requires."