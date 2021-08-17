Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming October school holidays 2021 in Leeds.

Note that academies, free schools, foundation schools and faith schools set their own term dates. You can check if your school follows the dates listed below here.

Children return to school next month. Photo: Getty Images

When is half term?

The first half term of the academic year starts on Monday 25 October and runs till Friday 29 October.

Kids return to school for the second half of term on Monday 1 November.

How long is the first term?

The first term, or the Autumn term, runs from September 6 to December 17.

The first half of the term ends Friday 22 October, with the Autumn half term starting the following Monday.School then starts for the second half of the term on November 1, with kids breaking up for the Christmas holidays on December 17.

When are the Christmas holidays?

The Christmas holidays start Monday 20 December and end on Monday 3 January.

Kids return to school after the holidays on Tuesday 4 January.

When does the spring term start?

The spring term starts on Tuesday 4 January and runs till Friday 18 February.

Kids return to school after spring half term, which runs from Monday 21 February till Friday 25 February.

When are the Easter holidays?

The Easter holidays start on Monday 4 April and end on Monday 18 April.

Kids break up from school for the Easter holidays on Friday 25 February.

When does the summer term start?

The summer term starts on Tuesday April 19.

The first half of the term runs till Friday 27 May, before kids break up for the summer half term.

When is the summer half term?

The summer half term starts on Monday 30 May and ends on Friday 3 June.

Kids return to school on Monday 6 June.

When are the six week holidays?

The six week holidays start on Wednesday 27 July.