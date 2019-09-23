New gallery opens in Leeds at £60m college campus for new and emerging artists

A new public gallery has been opened in Leeds which will provide a platform for new and upcoming artists.

The BLANK_ gallery will be a permanent addition to the specialist Creative Arts higher education building on the new £60m Quarry Hill Campus, recently unveiled by Leeds City College at the start of this current term.

Part of University Centre Leeds, which sits under the Luminate Education Group banner, the new gallery promises space for emerging artists, producing work on themes relevant to today’s culture. Sited at the top of the new Playhouse Gardens, the gallery will provide visitors with a contemporary feel, providing a boost to the emerging artistic and cultural credentials of the area.

Tom Poultney, who heads up Creative Arts at University Centre Leeds, said: “BLANK_ gallery will be a unique space, which showcases some amazing new artists. Quarry Hill Campus is an inspiring new learning environment, and the gallery will be an opportunity for members of the public to explore a full spectrum of creative disciplines. Seeing emerging artists on display at the campus will also give our students something to aspire to and feed their own creativity, by mixing in those circles.”

“Visitors can expect to see a real mix of genres, which will provide a platform for up-and-coming artists. Exhibitors will be chosen by a selection panel, represented by well-established arts institutions, such as Curatorspace, BasementArtsProject, Index Festival and Come Find Us. Every few months, exhibitors will change, and the public will continually be able to see something fresh.”

The gallery opening will be complemented with the launch of a biannual publication, which looks at contemporary culture and artwork.

Coun Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council added: “The BLANK_ gallery at Quarry Hill Campus is a welcome addition to the creative and cultural scene of the city. It will provide a much-needed space for new artists to express themselves and give them an important profile.

“The city has a well-deserved reputation for the arts, and we have numerous well-established arts institutions. The BLANK_ gallery ensures that we continue to see new ideas and artists given the opportunity to have their work recognised, continuing the city’s fine tradition as a centre for the arts.”

“The ongoing regeneration of Quarry Hill, which includes the recent completion of the work at Playhouse Gardens to create an amazing new public space, will help to cement the role of the Cultural Quarter in the city.”

The opening event coincided with the final weeks of the Index Festival, a new visual arts festival for Leeds and Wakefield taking place during Yorkshire Sculpture International. The work on display at the BLANK_ gallery will help bring into focus the work of Index to promote grassroots artists within the region.

The new campus received £33.4million from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1 billion plus package of government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.