The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that Leeds City Council officials conducted a health and safety inspection at Micklefield Primary School in early 2021 but the findings have never been shared beyond the most senior figures at the school.

It is understood that the report identified health and safety failings, with rumours circulating that the school is the first in the district to have failed such an inspection.

Micklefield Primary School was placed into special measures in July 2019. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A source, who did not want to be identified, said staff have not been allowed to see the report despite repeated requests over the past six months.

The current interim headteacher, Emma Cook, chose not to respond to the YEP when invited to comment on the reasons that the findings had been kept secret.

However, Leeds City Council confirmed that the report had been shared with governors and the respective headteachers.

A spokesperson said: "The council wouldn’t withhold a report from staff as this is not within its authority to do so. The report was sent to governors and respective heads of the school and they then determined what information would be shared with stakeholders."

The school in Great North Road, which has just under 100 pupils, was rated as inadequate and placed into special measures after its last full inspection by Ofsted in July 2019.

Monitoring visits - either remote or in person - have been carried out by the education watchdog in September 2020, February 2021, May 2021 and - most recently - in November 2021.

The monitoring visit in May warned that arrangements for safeguarding were not effective, leaders and managers were not taking effective action towards the removal of special measures, and the school's improvement plan was not fit for purpose.

The subsequent report, published by Ofsted in June, offers an insight into why the council's inspection might have been considered necessary in the first place, referencing a "poor safeguarding culture" in the school and examples of failure to make timely referrals to external agencies protecting children from harm.

It said: "Leaders have not ensured that the early years welfare requirements are met, particularly in relation to safety and the organisation of the premises. Necessary actions identified in the recent fire risk assessment have not been followed up.

"School leaders carry out appropriate checks when recruiting new staff. However, checks that have been undertaken on staff and governors are not consistently recorded in a single central register, as defined in the Department for Education statutory guidance."

The Ofsted report added: "A few parents expressed concerns about their children’s safety. Despite the shortcomings in safeguarding arrangements, pupils told inspectors that there is always someone they can talk to if they have a problem. Pupils feel well supported. Those pupils who spoke to inspectors said that they feel safe at school."

The watchdog prohibited the school from appointing any newly-qualified teachers before the next monitoring inspection. However, it did find that the local authority's statement of action was fit for purpose.

Improvements have also been noted following the latest monitoring visit in November, which was published on December 15.

It found leaders and those responsible for governance are taking effective action towards the removal of special measures, the school’s improvement action plan is fit for purpose and the local authority’s statement of action is fit for purpose.

Ofsted inspectors concluded that the school may now appoint early career teachers before the next monitoring inspection.

The council spokesperson said: "The latest published report highlights that leaders and those responsible for governance are taking effective action towards the removal of special measures, safeguarding is effective and that the School Improvement Plan and Local Authority Statement of action are fit for purpose."

The latest report from Ofsted concluded: "Safeguarding arrangements are now effective. There is a strong culture of safeguarding in the school. Leaders’ recruitment checks on the suitability of adults are robust and timely."

It detailed regular training, clear policies and practices, vigilance by staff who are quick to report any concerns, meticulous record keeping and rigorous checks by the governing authority.

Council leader James Lewis served on the school's governing body until last spring but stepped down prior to the body being removed. An interim executive board was appointed as the governing authority of the school in August this year, while Ms Cook was named interim headteacher the following month.