A Leeds nursery has been downgraded by Ofsted inspectors after children were left “unsupervised” during an activity on inspection day.

Ofsted inspectors visiting Little People Bramley last month, criticised the nursery over “activities that are not always appropriate for children to explore unsupervised”, as it was downgraded from Good to a Requires Improvement inspection grade.

The report said: “Staff offer activities that consider children's current interests and stages of development. However, they do not always support children to learn about the safety of resources that they use during activities. Leaders also do not consistently know what is being used in the rooms during children's play and the impact of this.

“Staff plan some activities that are not always appropriate for children to explore unsupervised. For example, they create a mark-making activity with salt and lollipop sticks. Some children use the sticks to scoop the salt and ingest this. Staff remove the activity and provide drinks of water. However, they do not adequately support children to understand how to remain safe during activities.”

Ofsted inspectors visiting Little People Bramley last month, criticised the nursery. Picture: Google

Despite this, the nursery, which has held a Good inspection grade for the last 19 years, was largely praised by inspectors for creating an environment in which children feel “emotionally secure” and have “clear bonds” with staff.

Adding: “Children are happy and arrive excitedly to the nursery. Staff are responsive to children's needs and ensure that they feel heard and valued. Children behave well. Staff model positive behaviours, such as encouraging the use of manners and respect towards each other.

“Staff have strong relationships with parents and carers. Parents are involved in the spending of additional funding to support their child's development and feel involved in the assessment process.”

A spokesperson for Little People Bramley, said: “We were saddened by the overall outcome, which was a result of our team making a small mistake on the day under pressure. We take comfort in the fact that the report is mostly positive and in most parts reflects our ethos well.