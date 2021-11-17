Demand for places at the Leeds West Academy at Rodley has increased in recent years and last year saw 650 pupils bidding for the 300 available year 7 places for the following term, whilst year groups, which five years ago, had under 200 pupils, now have around 300.

The school is part of the White Rose Academies Trust and Leeds City Council has agreed to increase the capacity of each respective year group from 240 to 300 and to invest millions into the works needed to allow for the expansion.

They include a new extended canteen to accommodate up to 900 students, as well as six new classrooms and an additional science lab. There is also a proposal for an all-weather floodlit pitch to support all year-round outdoor curriculum delivery as well as provide a letting facility to support community teams and groups.

The Leeds West Academy is expanding its capacity to 1500 students.

The expansion work is due to be complete by Summer 2022 – increasing the potential capacity of the academy to over 1,500 places and subsequently making Leeds West Academy one of the biggest 11-16 secondary academies in Leeds.

Leeds West opened in 2009 and at its last Ofsted inspection in 2019 it was graded as good school with inspectors noting that there had been a "significant improvement" in the quality of education since the school's previous inspection in 2017 which said it required improvement.

The school theatre at the Leeds West Academy which is having a £5m expansion to accommodate more pupils.

The school canteen will be able to take 900 pupils at any one time following the £5m programme of works to allow Leeds West to increase capacity.