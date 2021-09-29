The "Strategic Plan for 2021-2026" sets out the University’s intentions and ambitions for that time frame and has been developed with input from its staff, students, alumni, partners and stakeholders.

It is built around four main areas of ‘Education and Experience’, ‘People and Sustainability’, ‘Research, Impact and Innovation’, and ‘Careers and Enterprise’ and is said to demonstrate the institution’s ambition to engage and contribute more widely in the Leeds City region and beyond.

Some of the main points included in the strategy are to reduce carbon emissions with a view to "working without paper"; have "significant" financial growth which will be done by having students based at locations away from Leeds, franchises with partner colleges, international links, increasing numbers of UK and international students on the Horsforth campus; gain research degree awarding status and to increase the numbers of research active staff and post graduate research students.

Leeds Trinity is already home to three research centres; the Leeds Centre for Victorian Studies (LCVS); International Research Centre for Interactive Storytelling (IRIS); and the International Centre for Higher Educational Research (ICHEER) and has gone from zero research students to 60 within three years.

The document also says the university will look to encourage progression from learners of all backgrounds by introducing modules that give "micro-credential" qualifications; work placement modules; a Leeds Trinity University 'career passport' to record learner's skills; online resources and webinars for the university's almuni and access to training, mentoring and coaching for staff.

“From a set of strong foundations, we have the opportunity to make a step change in academic development, employability, careers and the positive contribution we can make in our region, the country and wider world. We also remain a university committed to widening participation and to our ‘name, not a number’ ethos. The Strategic Plan underpins all of this and provides a framework for the journey ahead.

“As a university, we are proud to offer a personal and inclusive experience that gives every student the support to realise their potential and make a difference. I hope you will see that this continues to be central to our approach in the coming years. I look forward to working with everyone in our University community to successfully deliver this ambitious Strategic Plan.”

Jamie Hanley, chair of the board of governors at Leeds Trinity University, added: “This is a significant moment for Leeds Trinity, with the university firmly focused on the future and the contribution it can make to enhance outcomes for students, staff, stakeholders and wider society.

“I would like to thank the Board of Governors, and all those who contributed to the consultation process, for helping to shape the new Strategic Plan and the ambitious measures of success we have in place to encourage growth and maximise potential. With Professor Egbu and an energised Leadership Team in place, I am excited to see the progress that will be made over the next five years.”

Founded in 1966, over 3,500 students study on the campus across foundation, apprenticeship, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.