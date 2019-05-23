Leeds Trinity student Casey selected for England Baton Twirling squad

A student at Leeds Trinity has been selected to represent England at the 2019 Baton Twirling World Championships.

Casey Hamill, 21, will compete in the Artistic Twirl and Two Baton events after qualifying for the National Championships last month. She was named in the squad earlier this month and will now train three times a week.

Casey, who suffered a ruptured hamstring in 2015, said: “When it was announced, I was completely overwhelmed.

“I knew my injury had impacted me, so it was such an achievement to be competing again, let alone being selected to represent your country.

“Being able to take the world floor yet again is an incredible feeling.”