Leeds Team GB swimmer's A Level success at Bradford Grammar School bags him spot at Manchester University

A TALENTED Team GB swimmer who balanced his studies with 3.50am wake up calls for training sessions was celebrating academic success in his A Levels today.

Bradford Grammar School student and City of Leeds swimmer, Jonny Milner, 18, was delighted with his three Bs in Maths, Physics and Chemistry, which have secured him a place

Jonny Milner giving the good news.

at his first choice, Manchester University, to study Aerospace Engineering.

Jonny has spent years getting up in the dark early hours for his swimming sessions, in addition to after school training.

His hard work has paid off and last month he won a silver medal in the British Championships in the 100m Butterfly after clinching gold in the British Championships 100m Breast Stroke two years ago.

The 18-ear-old, of Leeds, said: “The exams were pretty tough so I’m really happy with the results I’ve got.

Jonny Milner in the pool.

There’s been a lot of early mornings and late nights, but the teachers at BGS have been really supportive as I’ve entered competitions.

“The lack of sleep has probably been the main challenge but if it’s ever got too much I’ve always tried to organise my time and not overwork myself. I’m going to carry on swimming at

university and we’ll see where it goes.”

Headmaster of BGS, Dr Simon Hinchliffe, said: “Jonny has worked extremely hard to achieve academic success and balance his studies with a competitive sporting career. We’re

extremely proud of him and wish him all the best for the future.”

Bradford Grammar School’s (BGS) 122 A Level students are celebrating success this year with 43 per cent achieving A*/A grades, including 24 students who scored A*/A exclusively.

Overall, 89 per cent of students at BGS secured A* to C grades.

BGS, which counts Olympic medalists, prominent artists and politicians among its alumni, has recently undergone a £4m investment in its sports provision and has seen major upgrades of its cricket, netball, tennis and hockey facilities as well as a new sports complex.

Former pupils of the independent school on Keighley Road, Bradford, include Olympic stars Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee, artist David Hockney, Labour stalwart Denis Healey and actress Georgie Henley.