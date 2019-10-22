Leeds secondary school applications for September 2020: Everything you need to know

Parents and carers have less than two weeks to submit their secondary school preferences (stock photo)

Parents and carers with children due to finish primary school this year have less than two weeks to choose their five preferences.

Here is everything you need to know about the application process:

When is the deadline for applications?

Parents and carers have until Thursday, October 31 to submit their secondary school preferences, less than two weeks away.

This is for children starting secondary school in September 2020.

How do you make an application?

Families with children due to finish at primary school this academic year should visit www.leeds.gov.uk/admissions.

Here, parents and carers can complete the secure application process.

If you do not have online access, you can discuss available options with the admissions team by calling 0113 222 4414.

What advice is available for choosing the right school?

Leeds Council has a range of information on their website to help families to choose their preferences.

It provides details from previous allocation rounds, links to Ofsted reports and further details about admissions policies.

Information can be found here or you can call the admissions team for advice on 0113 222 4414.

The council advises families to use all five of their available preferences to give their child the best chance of being allocated a place at their preferred school.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's executive member for learning, skills and employment, said: "Choosing which schools to apply for is one of the most important decisions a family can make.

"It is therefore vitally important that families submit their school preferences before the deadline at the end of the month, and make use of all five of the preferences open to them.

"We are committed to working with parents and carers to support their child's transition to secondary school.

"Our website and admissions team have all the information needed to help make this important decision and are very happy to answer questions and offer guidance on the process if families want to give them a call."

When will families find out which school is being offered?