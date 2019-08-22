Leeds schoolgirl who had life-saving lung operation celebrates outstanding GCSE results

A Leeds schoolgirl who had a life-saving operation to remove half of her left lung was celebrating today after achieving outstanding GCSE results.

Sixteen-year-old Zehra Khan, from Headingley, had to undergo the operation at Leeds General Infirmary after a CT scan revealed she was suffering from a rare condition called pulmonary sequestration.

This is a medical condition where the lung tissue has no connection with the pulmonary arterial blood supply.

Zehra had the operation in May last year and spent almost eight weeks recovering.

Despite this, Zehra, who went to Bradford Grammar School, scored seven 9s, two 8s and one 7 in the GCSE results.

She said: “I’m very happy with my results - I have to admit I was more scared picking up my GCSE results than I was when I had the operation.

“I’m completely healthy now which is amazing. I’m very grateful. The school has helped a great deal. I saw their counsellor for a bit and she was fantastic. It was nice to talk to someone after what had happened. My teachers were also great. They gave me sheets and notes and as much time as I wanted to catch up.”

Proud parents, Mahmood and Shazia Khan, said they were delighted to see their daughter so well and happy.

Mahmood, a psychiatrist, said: “She’d obviously had this condition since birth but no one ever realised. It was only when she began coughing up blood that she was sent for a CT scan. If she hadn’t have had the operation it would have been life threatening.

“The school has been amazing, not just from an academic point of view, but from a pastoral side by being able to talk to the counsellor and also that they’ve emphasised throughout that the most important thing is her health.”

Dr Simon Hinchliffe, headmaster at Bradford Grammar School, said: “We’re so proud of Zehra and we’re delighted to see her happy and healthy. She fully deserves her outstanding results.”