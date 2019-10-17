Leeds school children encouraged to be kind to others

It follows an incident in Swarcliffe, when 23-year-old Amy Williamson who has learning disabilities, was walking home alone, when she was accosted and left terrified by a group of 20 teenage boys on bikes.

Now, the support group she attends for people with learning disabilities, is educating youngsters about hate crime and mate crime, where people befriend others with ulterior motives to exploit them.

Beckie Hainsworth, assistant manager of Leep1, a support group for people with learning disabilities, said: “After Amy became a victim of hate crime and other people in our group have also experienced mate crime, we have been visiting Year 6 primary schools in Leeds to do performances around bullying, hate and mate crime.

Olivia and Clare, who attend the Leep1 Cafe, who have both been victims of hate and mate crime

“We particularly wanted to visit Swarcliffe schools where Amy’s incident happened, in a bid to spread awareness to youngsters.

“The play is interactive where the pupils offer solutions to the issues. We use real life experiences from people who have been victims. Those affected have been involved in research and the performance.”

The ‘Real Friends’ drama has been developed with Leeds-based Bright Sparks Theatre Arts Company. They will perform at Swarcliffe Primary School on 24 October.

“Two of our performers have autism and have never performed in front of a crowd of people, so this in itself was a great achievement,” added Beckie.

Amy Williamson, who was accosted by a gang of teenage boys in Swarcliffe.

The Leep1 Project, based at Roundhay Road, is seeking additional funding so they can take the play into other schools and spread the word about awareness.

Olivia's story

Olivia, who has autism and dyspraxia, suffered at school from so called classmates who physically assaulted her every day, knocking her confidence resulting in her struggling to trust people.

She has also been targeted in her adult life from fake friends due to her learning disability.

Olivia, now 34, said: “I often wondered when I was younger what was wrong with me and why I didn't seem to fit in.

“When I was in primary school I was often bullied for no apparent reason I knew of.

“One of the boys would kick me until I had bruises and say nasty things .This really upset me and I was frightened to go to school. I would wrap scarves around my legs to protect myself so it didn't hurt, well physically anyway.

“This continued throughout my high school years with constant name calling mental cruelty and on occasion’s physical abuse.

“When I was in year 10, I got to the point where I couldn't cope any longer and this led me to self-harming.

“My self-confidence and worth was at its lowest and I was removed from mainstream school. I then attended a supported school where I still had problems, but I made a few friends and felt supported by the teachers.”

Olivia says as an adult she is often wary about people and their motives: “I am very honest and open about things. And although I try to be aware of people who want to be fake friends and take advantage of me, I also want to meet new people.

“We are all unique and individual in our own way and that this should be embraced as you may miss out on someone who could be a good friend or peer.”