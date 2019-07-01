Leeds primary school bans parents from car park after 'foul language' and 'near misses'

Swearing parents and near misses between cars and children have forced a Leeds primary school to close its car park to parents.

The governors at Adel Primary School have taken the step to improve safety for children in the grounds.

In a text to parents, headteacher Julie Cordingley said there had been numerous incidents that had 'raised serious concerns about the safety of children within the school grounds'.

She added: "This has included - vehicles being driven at speed, ‘near misses’ between cars and also between cars and children.

"Unfortunately, there have also been unpleasant scenes with parents arguing over parking spaces, displaying intimidating behaviour and using foul language – all of which have been witnessed by children."

The trial ban came into effect on Monday, July 1, with a view to it becoming permanent on September 1.

Access to school grounds will now be limited to staff and visitors, delivery vehicles and staff and parents of Daisy Chain Nursery, while disabled parking bays will be accessible to blue badge holders.

A message from the governors added: "The spaces allocated to Daisy Chain staff/parents will be relocated to the parking bays adjacent to the path.

"There will be no access to the turning circle and parents will not be able to enter the car park at any time to drop off or pick up children."

Mrs Cordingley added: "I hope you are able to understand school’s reasons for making this decision, but also appreciate that there may be an impact on the surrounding area.”

Leeds City Council deputy director for learning, children and families Phil Mellen said: “Schools will always try to balance the needs of their community and parents, but the safety of pupils at all times is of paramount importance and must always come first.”