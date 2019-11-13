Leeds College of Building celebrate after improving standards in less than two years to be awarded 'Good' rating

Leeds College of Building - the UK’s only specialist further education construction college - was rated as requiring improvement in the previous November 2017 report.

In the 2017 report, comments from Ofsted including reference to lack of progress by students and lack of expectation of students.

However - less than two years later - staff have improved standards at the school and Ofsted recognised the advances made with a higher rating awarded.

Derek Whitehead, Leeds College of Building Principal

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, programmes for young people, adult learning, apprenticeships, and provision for learners with high needs all achieved the same ‘Good’ classification.

Ofsted’s verdict came following a full four-day inspection late last month (October 21-24).

In the report, Ofsted said: “Students develop professional workplace behaviours and practices that employers expect in the construction and the built environment sectors.

“Students and apprentices work with and use high-quality industry-standard resources to support the development of their practical skills. Teachers are skilled experts and have good experience in the construction and built environment industries.”

Leeds College of Building

“Senior leaders and managers successfully provide a curriculum that meets the specific needs of the construction and the built environment employment sectors. The curriculum is informed and developed through highly effective links with employer groups across the city region of Leeds and nationally.”

Derek Whitehead, Leeds College of Building Principal, said he was delighted with the result.

Mr Whitehead added: “It is recognition of the hard work and dedication of each and every member of our staff, governors, students, and many external partners.

“The report celebrates our inclusive and respectful learning environment, supported by tutors who are industry experts. It also highlights the positive attitudes of our students who are learning the hands-on and soft skills sought by employers. A huge thanks go to everyone involved in achieving this brilliant result.”

Julia Evans (Chair, Board of Governors), Erneliana Daniel (student and Governors award-winner), and Derek Whitehead (Principal) at the recent Leeds College of Building annual BIG Awards.

Julia Evans, Chair of the Leeds College of Building Board of Governors, said the 'fantastic' report demonstrated the 'College's excellence.

Ms Evans added: "It’s one of the latest conducted under the new Ofsted framework, which focusses less on data and more on the standard of curriculum received by students. It’s tremendous that this quality of education is demonstrated at the College.