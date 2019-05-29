Leeds City College students and BoomChikkaBoom entertain children at messy play party

Have your say

Three students from Leeds City College’s Childhood and Education Studies department recently hosted a messy play party in conjunction with children’s events company BoomChikkaBoom.

Hosted at Revolution De Cuba in Leeds, the students accompanied by tutors and pet therapy dog, Jeffrey, entertained children with foam, balloons, paint activities and snow and bubbles.

Sheila Lucciarini, head of childcare at Leeds City College, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to get hands-on experience working with babies and children in a unique setting.

“It allowed them to put theory into practice and engage with children through sensory play.

“It was also one of Jeffrey’s first roles as a pet therapy dog and he was brilliant with everyone.”