Edward ‘Woody’ Ross passed three A Levels at Swarthmore Education Centre – scooping A*s in History and Politics and an A in Mathematics.

The centre on Woodhouse Square, founded by members of the Quaker movement in 1909, supports those who may not feel comfortable in formal education institutions.

Woody is Swarthmore’s first student to study A Level courses.

Woody (centre) with teachers Martin Corey (History and Politics) and Malgorzata Ciesluk (Maths)

The 19-year-old, of Meanwood, came to the centre from Queenswood Medical Needs Service.

He was diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Condition after dropping out of high school in year nine – and has now secured a place at a Russell Group university.

Swarthmore’s Study Programme manager Amanda Torbitt said: “This was something of a risk for us.

"We had never taught these subjects at A level before, and doing it required significant adjustments to our programme.

"But we knew that Woody had the potential to do well and that there was no other provision which could adequately meet his needs.”

Woody’s mum, Jenny Kadis, added: “It’s been a long haul, but I now know that my initial impression of Swarthmore was correct.

"It was a leap of faith, but I could tell that the centre was right for him and that the staff would do everything in their power to help him to succeed.”