News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out

Leeds A Level results: Swarthmore Education Centre celebrates success of first A Level student in its 113-year history

A Leeds education centre is celebrating the success of the first A Level student in its 113-year history.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:30 pm

Edward ‘Woody’ Ross passed three A Levels at Swarthmore Education Centre – scooping A*s in History and Politics and an A in Mathematics.

The centre on Woodhouse Square, founded by members of the Quaker movement in 1909, supports those who may not feel comfortable in formal education institutions.

Woody is Swarthmore’s first student to study A Level courses.

Woody (centre) with teachers Martin Corey (History and Politics) and Malgorzata Ciesluk (Maths)

Most Popular

The 19-year-old, of Meanwood, came to the centre from Queenswood Medical Needs Service.

He was diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Condition after dropping out of high school in year nine – and has now secured a place at a Russell Group university.

Read More

Read More
A-level results day 2022: The nervous anticipation and excitement as students ac...

Swarthmore’s Study Programme manager Amanda Torbitt said: “This was something of a risk for us.

"We had never taught these subjects at A level before, and doing it required significant adjustments to our programme.

"But we knew that Woody had the potential to do well and that there was no other provision which could adequately meet his needs.”

Woody’s mum, Jenny Kadis, added: “It’s been a long haul, but I now know that my initial impression of Swarthmore was correct.

"It was a leap of faith, but I could tell that the centre was right for him and that the staff would do everything in their power to help him to succeed.”

Thanks to his impressive grades, Woody has secured a place at York University where he will study Politics and International Relations.

LeedsA LevelsHistoryPolitics