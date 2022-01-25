In 2018, Hunslet Carr was deemed by inspectors to be a school that 'requires improvement'. However, an inspection held in November has revealed a number of changes at the school that has resulted in it being classed as a 'Good' school overall with one outstanding feature.

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and early years provision were found to be good, while personal development was outstanding.

In the report, released this month, it says: "Pupils are nurtured from the moment they step into this school community. Leaders are passionate about raising aspirations for the pupils in their care."

Hunslet Carr Primary School has made improvements across the board and is now rated as 'good' by the education watchdog Ofsted. Picture: Simon Hulme

According to inspectors, school leaders have designed a well-sequenced curriculum which is connected across the school from the early years to Year 6 with ambitious targets for English maths while reading is also a priority for pupils in this school.

Efforts that are made to support children with special needs were also particularly noted by inspectors.

They said: "The inclusion team, including the special educational needs and/or disabilities coordinator (SENDCo), the nurture leader and the designated safeguarding leader, ensures that leaders and staff have a detailed understanding of each pupil’s needs. As a result, pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are very well supported. There are a range of adaptations in place to ensure that all pupils are able to access learning alongside their peers."

There is an open and transparent relationship between the school and parents and leaders have established a strong culture of safeguarding in the school, the report also says.

To further improve the school which has 415 pupils on its roll, inspectors recommended that leaders should ensure all staff receive the training they need to deliver phonics programmes with consistency. They should also continue to develop and embed assessment processes so that prior learning is effectively built on, and new learning is delivered consistently well across all classes.