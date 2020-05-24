How school pick-ups will change due to coronavirus as schools reopen - limit of one parent and staggered timings

The report - published today - has urged schools to reduce contact between parents and carers when dropping off and picking up their children.

For example, schools may now choose to limit drop off and pick up to one parent per family and/or stagger timings.

Parents should not be allowed into school unless essential, the guidance said.

School pick-up

The guidance issued to schools continued: "As some young children will not have been attending a setting for a number of weeks and may be feeling anxious, work with parents and carers to consider how best to manage dropping off their children while maintaining physical distancing.

"Avoid the need for parents and carers to wait, but where they have to, consider whether physical distancing markings could be used.

"Consider how you can use technology to communicate with parents and carers digitally, for example when providing handover information at the end of the day."

