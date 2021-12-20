A cannabis plant Photo: Getty Images

But data from the My Health, My School survey also reveals the number of those eating at least five or more portions of fruit and vegetables every day, as well as those brushing their teeth twice a day, has fallen.

The study spoke to 10,238 pupils at 101 education institutions throughout the city during the 2020/21 school year, attempting to get a snapshot of the health and lifestyles of children and young people aged 10 to 18 across the city.

It found that, while 13 per cent of secondary school students claimed they “drink to get drunk” in 2007/08, this has since reduced to just five per cent last year.

Year 11’s in particular, recorded their lowest rate yet at just eight per cent.

The report added how Illegal drug/solvents use has also dropped significantly among secondary students, from a peak of 28 per cent having ever tried one in 2007/08 to 13 per cent last year.

The number of secondary students reporting ‘ever having had sexual intercourse’ also saw a huge drop to just 10 per cent. This is down from 38 per cent in 2007/08.

However, the report also suggested the number of primary and secondary pupils eating five or more portions of fruit and vegetables a day, while more than a quarter (28 per cent) admit to not brushing their teeth twice a day.

It also showed that, of students having sexual intercourse, those admitting to “never using any form of protection” increased to 42 per cent.

The figures were published by the council via the Datamill North website.

The figures were published by the council via the Datamill North website.

Notes provided by Leeds City Council said the number of responses from the previous year, 2019/20 had been "significantly reduced" due to the impact of Covid-19, adding: "The number of survey responses for 2020-21, as a result of the continuing disruption to schools, was again significantly reduced with a total of 10,238 responses received from 87 Primary schools, 11 Secondary schools and three SILCs (Specialist Inclusive Learning Centres.)

“The survey gathers important pupil perception data and measures health behaviours contributing to school improvement by providing instant data for schools across a range of key areas.”