Ben Harding has held a range of senior positions in highly rated schools for the last 16 years and joins GSAL from nearby Allerton High School, where he was Assistant Headteacher, Director of Post 16.

Mr Harding attended Loughborough Grammar School before graduating in Economics and Sociology at The University of York. He was subsequently awarded his Post Graduate Certificate in Education from Leeds Trinity University.

GSAL’s Sixth Form, based at Alwoodly, is already in the top five per cent nationally for student progression. Mr Harding is now planning to further build on this success.

Ben Harding who has been appointed the new Director of Sixth Form at The Grammar School at Leeds.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining this Sunday Times school of the decade, where academic success is built on excellent teaching, superb pastoral support and first-class resources.

"There is a real sense of excitement around what we can achieve; the results are already stellar, the students are fabulous, the staff are dedicated and highly skilled and the scene is set for a very exciting next step in the journey.”

He believes it’s important that every student is supported to explore their potential and is helped to identify and secure future opportunities.

Mr Harding is keen for new students to benefit from the school’s outstanding provision, and was keen to stress that GSAL offers means-tested bursaries to academically talented students from across Leeds.

GSAL employs more than over 400 people and has a turnover of £25m. It provides almost £1.5m a year in bursaries to support pupils from a wide range of backgrounds.

Mr Harding added that he is looking forward to meeting families in person at the upcoming Sixth Form open evening on Wednesday November 24 and showcasing all that GSAL has to offer.