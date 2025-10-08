A general view of students on a university campus in Yorkshire.

The University of Leeds has had a pretty good year - in fact the best ever.

It’s climbed from 123rd to 118th in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 .

The rankings include factors such as teaching reputation, research reputation and strength, and institutional, research and industry income. THE ranked 109 UK institutions out of the 2,191 total. Of these, 13 improved their positions, 64 retained their positions from 2025, and 28 dropped down the table.

This is the first year since 2016 that the UK has had fewer than 50 universities that made the top 500, though it is only slightly under this with 49. THE said the UK is joint fourth for most represented country in the rankings behind the United States, India and Japan.

Three UK universities have been named in the top 10 including University of Oxford, University of Cambridge and Imperial College London , with Oxford coming first for the 10th year in a row. Cambridge rose to joint third from fifth place in 2025, and Imperial climbed one place from ninth to eighth.

The global university rankings have been produced annually since 2004, and are built on analysis of almost 19 million research papers, 1.5 million votes in a survey and data on more than 30,000 universities, THE said.

The UK did well on its teaching reputation and improvement in research excellence, THE said, but saw a fall in scores for research strength, and the student-staff ratio grew from 16.8 to 20.5 students per teacher. Those ratio figures “predate the latest developments in the UK higher education funding crisis, but the ratio is only likely to worsen as jobs cuts continue and institutions’ resources swindle”, THE said.

On the other side of things, both the London School of Economics and Political Science and the University of Warwick saw their worst performances in these rankings. The former dropped out of the top 50 to come 52nd, and the latter fell from 106th to joint 122nd.

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 ranked London School of Economics and Political Science first in the country for the second year in a row in September.

Phil Baty, THE’s chief global affairs officer, said: “This year’s rankings highlight a dramatic and accelerating trend – the shift in the balance of power in research and higher education excellence from the long-established, dominant institutions of the West to rising stars of the East.

“The US and much of western Europe have suffered significant lost ground in the world rankings, while East Asian nations, led by China, continue to thrive and surge up the table. This clear trend is set to persist as research funding and international talent attraction continue to be stymied in the West.”

Other than the three UK institutions, the rest of THE’s global top 10 is made up entirely of US universities, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology taking second and Princeton University coming joint third with Cambridge. The US also dominates much of the top 30.

Elsewhere in the world, Ireland’s top-ranked university – Trinity College Dublin – has seen its ranking fall from 139th to 173rd, its worst performance. Universities in China took 12th and 13th, the National University of Singapore came in 17th, and the University of Tokyo rose up two places to 26th.

