Final touches for Leeds City College’s new £60m campus that ‘will help to improve city’s prosperity’

Final touches are being made to a new £60m college campus in the heart of Leeds which is set to “boost social mobility, inspire the next generation and improve the future prosperity of the city”.

Three years in the making, Leeds City College’s purpose-built Quarry Hill Campus is set to welcome thousands of students when it opens its doors for the first time on Monday.

Leeds City Colleges new 60m Quarry Hill Campus.'Picture: Leeds City College.

The new campus will house two of the college’s biggest schools – the School of Creative Arts and the School of Social Science.

Situated in the city’s cultural quarter, with modern, state-of-the-art classrooms, independent learning spaces and social areas, the provisions will help fulfil the college’s pledge to ‘create inspiring learning spaces’.

The innovative development will play host to 3,000 students.

Suzy Gallagher, director of curriculum and operations at Quarry Hill Campus, said: “We’re putting the final touches to the new campus, which will be buzzing with thousands of students this time next week.

Leeds City Colleges new 60m Quarry Hill Campus.'Picture: Leeds City College

“To see this project progress over the past three years has been an absolute delight. All of our teaching staff and students are energised for the new opportunities this will bring, whilst helping to regenerate this part of the city.

“As the new home to two of Leeds City College’s biggest schools – Creative Arts and Social Science – the inspiring new learning space will help to bring the skills we need as a city and region, whilst also bringing opportunity to students from all backgrounds.

“We see the new Quarry Hill Campus as a brilliant opportunity to help boost social mobility in the city, helping to inspire the next generation and improve the future prosperity of the city.”

Replica practical care suites will give students studying health science and social care a realistic experience of their future working environment.

A first floor communal area and gallery space will allow creative arts students to put on public exhibitions and gain valuable experience of curating art displays and will also host exhibitions from up and coming artists.

The campus also boasts a 200-seat theatre, complete with backstage technical equipment, supported by accompanying recording and film studios, dance studios, costume workshop, newsroom and gallery spaces.

Designed by Ellis Williams Architects, the project has received £33.4m funding from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined

Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1bn package of government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.

The current Park Lane and Technology campuses will move into Quarry Hill, which is the college’s second major new city centre site, after its Printworks Campus opened in 2013.